LPL Financial LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

