LPL Financial LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OneMain worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.40%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.