LPL Financial LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,456,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 90.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after buying an additional 529,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $65.89 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

