LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.94% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $110.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.