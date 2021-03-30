LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.54.

ETR opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

