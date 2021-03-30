LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

