LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,315 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

