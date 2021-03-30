LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.48% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

JSMD opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

