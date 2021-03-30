LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Main Street Capital worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

