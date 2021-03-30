LPL Financial LLC Sells 19,648 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,089,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after buying an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,012,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after buying an additional 82,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 1,180,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.74.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.