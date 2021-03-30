LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

NYSE APO opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

