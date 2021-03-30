LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $242.81

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.81 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.15). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 18,411 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The company has a market capitalization of £317.58 million and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.81.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

