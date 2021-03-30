LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.
LTC Properties stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
