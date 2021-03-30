LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

LTC Properties stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

