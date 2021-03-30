LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $232.81 million and $19.41 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,458.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.77 or 0.00640251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027437 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,703 coins and its circulating supply is 280,329,990 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

