Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.26 and its 200 day moving average is $335.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

