Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.54 million.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.30-6.45 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.76. 102,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.78.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.19.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

