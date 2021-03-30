Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.42 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.90 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.19.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.76. 102,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,874. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.78. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

