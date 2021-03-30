LUXCoin Market Cap Tops $1.87 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $7,122.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.54 or 1.00000436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.48 or 0.00301128 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.20 or 0.00369836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.44 or 0.00697559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00110151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001995 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,005,829 coins and its circulating supply is 10,998,596 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

