LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €640.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €560.00 ($658.82) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €559.38 ($658.09).

EPA:MC opened at €554.90 ($652.82) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €539.99 and a 200-day moving average of €482.60.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

