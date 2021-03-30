LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Up 78.1% in March

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LVMUY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.50. 109,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The company has a market cap of $331.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.