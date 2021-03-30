LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.
OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $137.18.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.
