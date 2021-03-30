LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $137.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock. Fisher Asset Management raised its stake in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,901,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management’s holdings in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne were worth $248,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

