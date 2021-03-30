Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee Sells 203,607 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $13,269,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,208,257.40.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $19,774,312.56.

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00.

LYFT traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. 3,472,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

