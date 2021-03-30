Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,061,100 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 4,706,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

LYSCF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 106,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,652. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

