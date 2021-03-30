M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) is Vision Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 482.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 386,377 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. comprises about 5.5% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.72% of M.D.C. worth $22,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in M.D.C. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in M.D.C. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

