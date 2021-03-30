Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.53. Mack-Cali Realty shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 4,075 shares.

Specifically, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

