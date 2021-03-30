Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

MFD stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.