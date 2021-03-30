Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $120.07.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

