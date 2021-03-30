Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.61.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $70,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $14,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

