Maecenas (ART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,820.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 49.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $3,820.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 161.5% higher against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

ART is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

