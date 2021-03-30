MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $14.88

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $14.39. MAG Silver shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 27,244 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MAG shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
