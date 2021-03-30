Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Magal Security Systems stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Magal Security Systems has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

