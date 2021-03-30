Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,079. The stock has a market cap of $552.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.