MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Cut to Neutral at Vertical Research

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE MX opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 256.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 639,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 460,133 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 237,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

