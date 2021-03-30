MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,130,143 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $25.78.

MX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 237,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 370,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

