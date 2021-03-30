Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Up 98.4% in March

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,500 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Maiden by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 130.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

MHLD stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

