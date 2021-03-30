Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.40

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.