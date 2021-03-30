Mainframe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.20 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Mainframe token can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainframe has a market cap of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00046857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,011.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00641016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027030 BTC.

About Mainframe

MFT is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mainframe is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Mainframe network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Mainframe platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

