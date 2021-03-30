Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAC remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,488. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 574,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,989,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 452,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 314,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,916,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

