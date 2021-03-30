Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading 4% Higher

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s share price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

