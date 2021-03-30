Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Manhattan Associates worth $54,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,477,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANH opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.