Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 99,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:MNTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $155.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Manitex International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

