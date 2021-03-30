Manna (MANNA) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a market capitalization of $868,699.04 and approximately $5.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,008,061 coins and its circulating supply is 783,660,858 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

