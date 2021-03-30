MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.