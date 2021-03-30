MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Short Interest Up 68.2% in March

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

MNKD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 112,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,671. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

