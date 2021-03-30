Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Down 33.4% in March

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,385. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after buying an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after buying an additional 598,429 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

