MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $33.70 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and $22.07 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00255784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.77 or 0.00925782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.