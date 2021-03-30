Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mapfre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MPFRF stock remained flat at $$2.15 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

