Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in March

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,332,400 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 4,386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MAPGF stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

MAPGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mapletree Logistics Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mapletree Logistics Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

