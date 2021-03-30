MAPS (MAPS) Market Capitalization Hits $79.65 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. MAPS has a total market cap of $79.65 million and $2.01 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

