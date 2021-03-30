Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) received a C$3.50 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.82.

MOZ traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.18. 389,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.87 million and a P/E ratio of -55.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.59.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,950.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

